While Mobb Deep’s Prodigy did a great sure at securing his legacy through song, the late rapper’s memory will now live on visually as two artist have come together to create a mural in his honor.

It was Thursday [July 6] that artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazar also known as Eli-Eos unveiled a painting of Prodigy on the side of Urban Upboun’s building at 13th Street and 40th Avenue right across from both Prodigy and Havoc’s native Queensbridge Houses.

The artists plan to hold a candlelight vigil at the site of the mural on July 13th as well.