The director for Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, Allen Hughes just unveiled that Eminem is working on his ninth studio album in a recent interview with Uproxx.

People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know? But I hear what you’re saying. It’s the truth.

