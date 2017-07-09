Prodigy Mural in Queens Defaced is Now Being Fixed

24 hours later, the late Prodigy’s mural has been completely destroyed.

After the unexpected death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy at the age of 42, two artists came together to pay homage with a mural in Queens to only have it splattered with white paint a day later. Cormega, who is a friend and collaborator of Mobb Deep took to Instagram to show the defaced mural that was painted on the side of Urban Upboun’s building at 13th Street and 40th Avenue right across from the duo’s Queensbridge Houses. “This some sucker s***” captioned Cormega. The art was created by artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare aka Eli-Eos and took 5 days to complete.

This is some sucker shit. A post shared by Cormega (@iamcormega) on Jul 8, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Update: The defaced mural is now being worked on.