The 2017 MLB Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 10 at 8PM in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida. Miami Marlins fans will be treated to seeing their own Giancarlo Stanton (26 home runs), the 2016 Home Run Derby winner, defending his crown against a slew of stiff competition. Right behind him is the New York Yankees heavy hitter Aaron Judge, who has taken the MLB by storm having already 30 home runs this season.

Rounding out the rest of the competition is Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers, 25 home runs), Mike Moustakas (Kansas City Royals, 25 home runs), Miguel Sano (Minnesota Twins, 21 home runs), Charlie Blackmon (Colorado Rockies, 21 home runs), Justin Bour (Miami Marlins, 20 home runs) and Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees, 13 home runs).

Two years ago the format of the Home Run Derby changed to become a single-elimination, three-round tournament decided by one-on-one’s between the competitors ultimately culminating in a showdown between two finalists. Stanton, on last year, defeated 2015’s champion Todd Frazier who the inaugural tournament-style derby. Perhaps Stanton will have better luck, though many have Judge taking it all. Tune in to the Home Run Derby tonight and check out our ranking of the 30 best-looking MLB jerseys below.