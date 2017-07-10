Under Armour has reportedly tapped A$AP Rocky to become the brand’s new face alongside actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. According to Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Same Poser, Baltimore-based brand has signed Rocky hoping it would increase their demographic by reaching his fan-base.

Although, it’s not just about his fan-base. The Harlem rapper is no stranger to the fashion realm. His collaborations with brands like Guess and Adidas under the Originals imprint has made him an influential fashion figure in the game. Not to forget about A$AP’s own clothing line VLONE that he’s been developing over time with a fellow crew mate A$AP Bari and CLOT’s Edison Chen. Rocky’s rap career has also steered him into the world of high-fashion luxury, where he was seen as the face of Dior’s Fall/Winter campaign in 2016.