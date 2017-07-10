WRITTEN BY Michael LaSalle

It’s been a while since we had a collective movement coming out of the birthplace of Hip-Hop’s music scene. Joining fellow Bronxites such as Swizz Beats, French Montana, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, A-Boogie, Don Q and Fred Da Godson, there is a lot of buzz coming from the gifted South Bronx native, Axel Leon. The focused Puerto Rican born-rapper who has seen his share of ups and downs in the industry has resurrected his natural craft with confidence and purpose. He has now caught the attention of many with similarity to the legendary Big Pun.

During a time in which our culture debates what’s considered “real” Hip-Hop, Axel Leon offers a unique combination of witty lyrics, charismatic wordplay and rollercoaster flow that is heating up the streets. Songs like “100 to 1,” “Woke Up,” and “Bando” featuring Jim Jones give new meaning to the saying “The Bronx is burning” with rap bars that are straight fire.

Poised with patience, Axel Leon creatively delivers his gritty rhymes with ease and truth. The music serves as a canvas for his lyrics that paint the picture of his life. His story of finding himself is reflected in his three released projects The Black Hole, Rich Port, and the most recent Rich Port 2, which showcases his honesty and truth. Never new to industry co-signs, which include Eminem and Fat Joe, it was only a matter of time that his maturity and skills solidified his spot as a respected rapper in the Hip-Hop community. Much like the revival of New York City’s northernmost borough, new beginnings are looking promising for the resurgence of Axel Leon’s hometown and career.