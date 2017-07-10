One of Los Angeles’ finest, DJ Mustard, decided to take some of the popular songs from the last year and put his own twist on them on Don’t Box Me Vol. 1. In this collection you can find dance mixes to hits like Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3,” Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” and Khalid’s “Location.” Already popular songs, these mixes put an EDM-like spin on them and definitely show Mustard’s versatility as a producer.

With the designation of “Vol. 1” it wouldn’t be too surprising in we got more from the 27-year-old in the coming weeks. Summer is all about dropping heat, after all. You can check out Don’t Box Me Vol. 1 below.