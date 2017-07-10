Meanwhile, Dr. Dre is gearing up for the release of the documentary HBO Defiant Ones, and J. Cole is making iconic entrances during his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour, they were spotted in a studio together.

Producer Dem Jointz posted a picture with Dre and Cole, accompanied by Mell Beets, King Mez, and J.LBS that went viral. The caption read “Blue Lights”, and Hip Hop fans instantly started speculating that J. Cole and Dr. Dre were working on new music.

There are murmurs that Dr. Dre is working on Eminem’s forthcoming album, and he just released a new song. Also, the word around town is that Cole is back in the studio. The possibilities are endless and we can only keep our fingers crossed about what’s to come out of this session.