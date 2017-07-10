It’s no secret that Fabolous loves hopping on a remix any chance he can get, and DJ Khaled’s recent smash hit “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller was no exception. This time, he linked up with fellow NYC native, A-Boogie, for a remix titled “Wild Thots”. The two laid down a fire verse each over the flipped “Maria, Maria” sample that has had people going crazy all summer since it was first unveiled.

The first teaser for this collab came on Twitter when a video surfaced of Loso and Boogie together in the studio. Yesterday, A Boogie himself confirmed all speculation by posting a video to his Instagram with the finished remix playing, captioning it: “New heat dropping tomorrow me and the bro bout to fuck sh*t up wit this one @myfabolouslife”. A Boogie is having one hell of a year, and his momentum from his spotlight summer last year is still strong. His two 2017 most recent hits, “Timeless” and “Drowning” featuring Kodak Black, both sit at over 50 million plays on SoundCloud.

This isn’t the first time the two rappers have worked together. Fabolous actually remixed A Boogie’s huge breakout hit “My Sh*t” last year and the song appears on his Summertime Shootout 2 mixtape. Other notable recent remixes of his include “All The Way Up” by Fat Joe and Remy Ma, “Sex With Me” by Rihanna, and “Wishing” by DJ Drama. All of Fab’s reworks can be found on his SoundCloud page.

Listen to the remix below!