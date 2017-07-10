Lil Yachty Wants To Pay Some Tuitions & Take A Family Back To School Shopping

Lil Yachty was in a giving spirit today. He tweeted that he’ll be paying some tuitions, as well as take a few lucky families back to school shopping.

Also, I wanna take a few lucky family's back 2 school shopping. All information will be on my site. It's time to give back. #sailingscholars — king of the teens (@lilyachty) July 10, 2017

People always criticize the “Peek A Boo” rapper for carelessly spending his money. It’s good to see him use his money to help out college students, although he dropped out of college.

Stay tuned as more information for Lil Yachty’s “Sailing Sailor” campaign emerges.