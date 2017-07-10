Playboi Carti has been making waves since the release of his self-titled debut mixtape. Having received cosigns from Travis Scott, Drake, A$AP Mob, and most recently JAY-Z, his potential to be a household name continues to grow. Carti’s biggest song, “Magnolia,” has taken the world by storm and he finally gave us visuals for it.

The video shows the Atlanta rapper hanging out around New York City, hiding things in his socks, shooting at “opps,” and basically everything else he talks about in his lyrics. Fashion killer A$AP Rocky, who has lauded Carti from the very beginning, makes an appearance as well. You can check out the video for “Magnolia” above.