Jersey City native, AlBee Al is known for his gritty street lyrics and his hustler spirit, both in and out of the studio. Just 3 years ago AlBee was facing 100 years in jail. After being acquitted for murder on all counts, Al has been putting all his energy into the music. He’s impressed fans with his stage presence, delivery and back to back bars (like his 8 minute freestyle on Funk Flex), and recently inked a deal with Priority Records. As the New Jersey rapper gets ready to release his EP titled, Tears of a Goon, he shares the visual to the 1st single titled,“Loving You”, a refreshing Summer Time classic that the ladies are sure to love.