Michael Jackson’s Halloween is a new, hour-long animated special that will air on CBS featuring the King of Pop’s music.

The special was created and produced by the production company owned by Michael Jackson’s estate, Optimum Productions. The character’s voices will be done by Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till.

The special will follow the story of Vincent (Till), Victoria (Clemons), and Ichabod the dog, who “accidentally” meet on Halloween night, and wind up at a mysterious hotel called This Place Hotel located on 777 Jackson Street. They embark in a magical journey of self discovery, and end off in a dance finale with an animated MJ.

The animated special is slate to air this Fall.