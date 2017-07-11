Dr. Dre Said He Was “Out Of His F*cking Mind” When He Attacked Dee Barnes

In part 2 of the HBO documentary Defiant Ones, Dr. Dre talked about his success in the music industry, as well as the infamous brutal attack on journalist Dee Barnes in a Los Angeles club in 1991.

I was out of my f**king mind at the time. I f**ked up. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.

He admits that the incident is a “dark cloud that follows him”, and verbally petitions against domestic violence. Although he has publicly apologized for the attack in the past, it seemed like a publicity stunt because it was ahead of the release of the critically acclaimed NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Press play to watch Dr. Dre’s powerful confession/apology about his altercation with Dee Barnes.