The epic event took place over the weekend at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Saturday (July 8th) . Founded in 2010, the E.Z. Mo, Grits & Biscuits event is a premiere entertainment concept that celebrates the southern experience and up-bringing through cultural and urban music in an exciting home-feel environment. This is the 5th year anniversary for the block party, which accumulated over 6,000 people in NYC with electric performances from Bun B, Juvenile, Young Jeezy and Casanova.

Check Out Images from the event in the gallery below.

Photo Credit: LifeRoundHere.com