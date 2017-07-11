LA’s largest Independent promoter Spaceland, will take over Downtowns roof tops and parking lots in LA’s biggest end of summer blowout party.
The first ever Block Party will feature Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Highly Suspect, and The Horrors, Big Wild and Amelia Airhorn supported by a lineup of the festival circuit’s most exciting new bands — from hip hop, pop to punk, funk to folk, and everything in between. This downtown-get-down is a celebration of street art, food, and music that inspires LA and beyond!
WHEN
September 16th & 17th, 2017
TICKETS & INFO
Limited $50 Weekend “Blow Out” passes on sale now
Spaceland Block Party goes on sale to the general public starting
Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m PST