Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Highly Suspect, Big Wild, The Horrors, Amelia Airhorn Announced For First Ever Downtown LA Block Party

LA’s largest Independent promoter Spaceland, will take over Downtowns roof tops and parking lots in LA’s biggest end of summer blowout party.

The first ever Block Party will feature Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Highly Suspect, and The Horrors, Big Wild and Amelia Airhorn supported by a lineup of the festival circuit’s most exciting new bands — from hip hop, pop to punk, funk to folk, and everything in between. This downtown-get-down is a celebration of street art, food, and music that inspires LA and beyond!

WHEN

September 16th & 17th, 2017

TICKETS & INFO

Limited $50 Weekend “Blow Out” passes on sale now

Spaceland Block Party goes on sale to the general public starting

Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m PST