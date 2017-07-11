Jeremy Neil, better known to his following as Mr. Papers is a Bronx, NY lyricist that is on the rise.

With the recent success of current Bronx lyricists Mysonne, Remy Ma and Fat Joe, Mr. Papers is excited to be making noise in his own right after the release of his latest project, “Transition.”

Mr. Papers recently caught up with The Source Magazine and discussed his latest work, co-parenting with Lil’ Kim and working with the likes of Kevin Gates.

The Source: What inspired you to become a lyricist?

Mr. Papers: Once my big bro “Gangsta” died July 1, 2006 was the first day I picked up a pen and a pad and got busy! That was my inspiration.

The Source: Who were your biggest influences in hip hop?

Mr. Papers: My biggest influence in hip hop would probably be Fat Joe, Jadakiss 50 Cent, Jay-Z, J. Cole. I f***s with Kevin Gates heavy!

The Source: As a lyricist and co-parenting with Lil Kim do you want people to separate that relationship and judge you based off your talent? Why or why not?

Mr. Papers: There is nothing to separate from. I can never be separate from her. She’s the mother of my daughter, but everybody knows my pen game is no joke. For people who don’t know they’re about to find out!

The Source: You’re a Bronx native. Lyrically, Bronx is making serious moves with the impact of Mysonne, Remy and Fat Joe? How do you fit in that equation with Bronx lyricists?

Mr. Papers: The Bronx is definitely in the building! And yeah I think I’m going to fit right in. I’m from a place where you gotta know how to “spit.”

The Source: Chat with me about your latest project?

Mr. Papers: I just dropped my first project on called “Transition.” It’s available on Tidal, iTunes, Spotify and everywhere else. This is really just about my story. It had to go down before we came up! The streets is f***ing with me! Know that!

The Source: You have a lot of pre-recorded music that you haven’t released. About how many songs do you have in the chamber?

Mr. Papers: Man, I got about 50 songs we just did. I’m in the kitchen putting it together. I got a big surprise for everybody by the end the the month! My next single is gonna be crazy!

The Source: Who is one artist you’d love to work with?

Mr. Papers: Listen!! I need a Jay-Z verse! And I need Rihanna on the hook.