Today in Source News Flash: Yesterday (July 10) Playboi Carti dropped video for his extremely successful track “Magnolia.” The visual, with cameo from A$AP Rocky, gained a lot of attention during its filming in New York’s SoHo, and well, it is quite unique. Check it out here.

Dr. Dre dropped a new track, titled “Gunfiyah,” right in time for the HBO’s documentary The Defiant Ones.

Lil Yachty took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he plans to help some of his fans to pay college tuition, as well as take a few families for Back 2 School shopping. Check out his tweets below:

Under Armour has reportedly tapped A$AP Rocky to become the new face of the brand’s lifestyle footwear and apparel.

The Steiner Sports’ site has listed a pair of “Cardinal” AJ7’s that Michael Jordan wore during the 1992 NBA season. Bidding started at $1000, with the current offer sitting at $2860.

Sixteen people were killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi. The Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft went down in rural Leflore County in the western part of the state. All 16 victims were on the plane, and no one survived.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell, citing the website Law360, is reporting that Mayweather owes the IRS a significant amount of money right now due to a 2015 tax liability. Reportedly, Mayweather has filed a petition in a tax court asking for a reprieve from making any payments until after he fights Conor McGregor on Aug. 26.

