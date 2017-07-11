At an astonishing 2,897,391,188 views (we know you skipped right over reading that number), there is now officially a new title-holder for the most watched video on YouTube. The user is not Justin Bieber, Rihanna nor is it Taylor Swift, but it is none other than rapper Wiz Khalifa for his smash hit “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth. Wiz Khalifa is no stranger to success in the rap game, and this is yet another achievement he can add on to his list of accomplishments.

The video came out over 2 years ago and it served a crucial role within the Furious 7 soundtrack. The film was released following the death of one of its lead actors, Paul Walker, and “See You Again” definitely contributed to the emotional impact of the movie. The South Korean pop singer, Psy, previously held the title for most watched video on YouTube for nearly five years straight with his viral dance song, “Gangnam Style” before being dethroned by Wiz.

Charlie Puth is truly enjoying the moment. “I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 100,000 views,” Charlie stated. “Now a decade later, it feels incredibly to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube.”