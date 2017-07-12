Young Thug teased a 21 savage collaboration that Drake was allegedly featured on in December. Many fans were surprised that the highly anticipated song wasn’t featured on 21’s album Issa Album.

21’s manager Kei Henderson shut down all hopes that the track will ever see the light of day. A fan asked if the song was ever coming out on Twitter on Monday and Henderson simply responded, “nope”, in a now deleted tweet.

It sure would’ve been nice to get to hear the song, but at least we still have his horror-film style debut project to bump to.