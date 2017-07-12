Anjali WorldTeams Up with Casey Veggies for New Visual for “Uh-Oh” [Watch]

Anjali World, known for her features with Tyga, French Montana, and Iamsu, is back with a new single accompanied by a jaw-dropping visual.

The R&B songstress released her latest video for “Uh-Oh,” featuring longtime friend Casey Veggies, on Wednesday (Jul 12). The Bay came out for royalty with the likes of Nef The Pharoah, Kool John, P Lo, and Lil B The Base God.

Anjali has seen major success. The daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has worked with some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names and held her own. From her debut single, “We Turn Up” with French Montana in 2015, Anjali has done just that.

Although the Bay area native is coming from wealth, she makes it clear that she’s not depending on her father to “buy” her career, as previously stated to the SacBee her goal is to work hard and obtain fans organically; which she’s successfully done over the past two years.

“It was very intimidating, especially with all the preconceived notions about my family,” Anjali said in the interview. “ ‘Oh, you’re just a rich girl trying to do music.’ I’ve had to really prove myself. I’m doing this every single day. I’m putting everything into this.”

Check out the video for “Uh-Oh” below.