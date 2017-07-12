The June introduction of newer, more strict cyber-security laws has lead Apple Inc. to partner with Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co. Ltd. to set up its first data center in China. The project is a product of a $1 billion investment, according to an Apple spokesman.

The new data center will serve as an improvement in both the speed and reliability of Apple’s products, while simultaneously meeting the standard of the new laws set. One requirement of the new regulations is the operation of cloud services by Chinese companies, so GCBD will assist in Apple’s iCloud online data storage service.

Apple is the first company with business overseas to announce its intention to work with China after the new laws, intended to limit cyber attacks and terrorism. This comes after an April announcement that businesses transferring data within China will need to undergo yearly security reviews, and will likely be followed up with more specific regulations.