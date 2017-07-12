French-Cuban twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, have announced a run of North American tour dates that will begin this fall. Praised for a mesmerizing live performance that combines a mixture of ancient and modern music, the North American portion of the global tour will start this October 28th in Miami running through November 19th with over fourteen dates across the continent (full list of dates below with tickets on-sale July 14).

The announcement of the tour comes on the heels of the twins releasing their first piece of new music since 2015, a joyous track titled “Away Away” – check out video above!