Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$ has certainly grown into his own, and this year, he’s been a force.

Coming off a critically-acclaimed sophomore effort and a Gold-certified record in ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ and “Devastated”, respectively, he’s currently on the road alongside fellow rapper on Logic on the latter’s Everybody Tour.

While his growth has been evident enough in the music he creates, the 22-year old has properly assumed an outspoken personality, spewing knowledge and, sometimes, hot takes outside of the studio booth.

Canadian publication MONTREALITY was recently gifted with about 20-minutes worth of the lyricist’s thoughts in the form of their latest interview.

In the conversation, the Pro Era frontman discusses his ideas on feeling like a threat to the government, the balance between conscious rap and “mumble rap,” and, in believing himself to have been an inspiration to JAY-Z’s 4:44 album.

“I put a certain pressure on these OGs in the rap game,” he says around the 3:45-minute mark. “They know what they gotta talk about now. Cause they got this young n**** Joey Badass talking about this sh*t before they got the chance to talk about it. I feel like I was an inspiration to 4:44, I loved the album, it’s great, and I’m glad I could be an inspiration. 4:44 sounds just like the neighborhood, I didn’t feel that way about Magna Carta.”

Watch the full interview down below.