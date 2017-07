In a tenured interview with DJ Vlad, Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur goes into depth about his brother’s undercover tryst with pop megastar Madonna at the height of both of their careers. He also details the behind the scenes scenario with Janet Jackson, where on the set of the movie Poetic Justice, ‘Pac was approached about taking an AIDS test before kissing Janet Jackson.

Check out more about the late great Tupac Shakur in our Tupac Tribute issue on newsstands now!