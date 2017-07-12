Shia LaBeouf Tells A Black Officer He’s Going To Hell Because of His Skin Color

Shia LaBeouf was arrested last weekend for public drunkness and disorderly conduct. Following the arrest, videos have surfaced of Shia wilding out calling the arresting officer a “stupid b*tch”. There’s a new video that shows Shia continuing his drunk rant while getting finger printed, accusing the officer of being racist by arresting him because he’s white.

The actor told the officer, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro.” A white officer questioned Shia and his response was shocking, “because you’re a black man”.

Shia has been a public supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement, so what did he mean by this? Click here to watch the shocking video yourself.