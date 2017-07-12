Today in Source News Flash: A huge milestone came yesterday (July 11th) for Wiz Khalifa, whose video for “See You Again” (off of Furious 7 soundtrack) became the most viewed on YouTube with over 2.9 billion (2,903,465,319 to be exact) views.

On Tuesday night, Tyler, The Creator hit up YouTube to share a song called “Boredom.” The track comes off of upcoming album Scum F*ck Flower Boy, releasing July 21st.

DJ Khaled has reportedly teamed up with online reselling service, Poshmark to sell clothes from his own closet in order to help motivate kids to graduate school.

A$AP Bari has just made available VLONE’s Tupac capsule online. Items in turn include graphic T-shirts as well as embroidered caps.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium Jewel is making a comeback tomorrow to Nike and select retailers for $140.

Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email.

Chris Paul spoke publicly for the first time about his decision to leave the Clippers for the Rockets. The nine-time NBA All-Star said it was best for him and the Clippers to move on after six seasons that did not include a Western Conference finals appearance.

