The Big 3 announced today that Trilogy co-captain Al Harrington has been named Player of the Week after capping off an amazing performance in Tulsa. When the coaches were asked to name the most dominant player in the league so far, during a Week 3 press conference, Hall of Famer Gary Payton (coach of 3 Headed Monsters) and NBA Champion Stephen Jackson (co-captain of Killer 3s) gave praise to Al Harrington. Harrington, who is only three points behind the season leader Rashard Lewis in total points scored, continues to improve each week, increasing his 33% shooting from Week 1. In Philadelphia, Harrington and Trilogy will take on captain Brian Scalabrine’s Ball Hogs and the long range shooting of Derrick Byars and Philly native Rasual Butler in the quest to remain undefeated atop the league standings.

“The competition in Tulsa was outstanding and several guys had terrific games, but the player of the week was Al Harrington with his dominance in the paint and league leading 3rd game winner,” said Roger Mason Jr., President & Commissioner of the BIG3.

You don’t want to miss Week 4 where two Philadelphia 76ers legends Allen Iverson and Dr. J. will be welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center to match-up in Sunday’s final game of the day. You can catch all the action on Monday, July 17 at 8pm on FOX Sports 1.