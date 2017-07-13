Global Ambassador of Puma Sean Don, steps out in new colorway…

Big Sean is always working and if not with music, he is always putting in work on the fashion side. After becoming the global ambassador for Puma he has promoted the low-top puma heavy and continues to surprise of with brand new colorways. The newest colorway includes an all-black leather upper with the legendary Walt ‘Clyde” Frazier signature located on the ankle and donned on the tongue. Small features include black lacing and a all-black gum sole. Sean previews the all-new Clyde signature today in new Puma campaign.

You can purchase the PUMA Clyde signature on July 20th at a set price of $80 at select PUMA retailers. Check out closer images of the Clyde signature in the gallery below.