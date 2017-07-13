Bill Cosby Was Bashed With Sexual Assault Slander After Asking People To Celebrate His Birthday By Spreading Kindness

Bill Cosby turned 80 years old yesterday [July 12th], and told Twitter one of his birthday wishes.

Help me celebrate the Big 8-0 by doing something kind for someone else today! Thank you all! #CelebrateCelebrate#BeKindToOthers — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) July 12, 2017

Although the comedian has successfully gotten dismissals on all charges against him so far, he’s not back in the good graces of the public eye after being accused of sexual assault by over 50 women.

The Twitter community began to let him have it and remind him of the dark cloud that follows him forever.

Is knocking somebody out and raping them considered nice? — John (@carminetazzi) July 12, 2017

I will! I'll avoid drugging and raping dozens of women…DAWWWWW! — CJ Baldwin (@2ndclarence) July 12, 2017

Ok! I will not lie and deny the wrong done to countless women over the past several decades! #Predator — LJ (@WakeUpAmerica62) July 13, 2017