Tony K is back with another mashup after his 2015’s 2Pac vs Game of Thrones project.
This time around, right in time for Game of Thrones season 7 premiere, Tony K is back with a new project: Views From The Throne where he remixes some of Drake’s most popular tracks with TV show’s soundtrack.
Drake’s soothing vocals mashed with the dark Game Of Thrones orchestration mesh for a surprisingly awesome blend of two pop culture heavy weights.
Check out the tracklist below and hit the button up top to hear the tracks:
Views From The Throne Tracklist
1. “Intro”
2. “Forever” Ft. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem
3. “Take Care” Ft. Rihanna
4. “Money To Blow” Ft. Birdman & Lil Wayne
5. “Blessings” Ft. Big Sean
6. “6 God”
7. “Pound Cake” Ft. Jay Z
8. “Marvins Room”
9. “Say Something” Ft. Timbaland
10. “Over”