Drake Meets “Game of Thrones” on Tony K’s New Mashup

Tony K is back with another mashup after his 2015’s 2Pac vs Game of Thrones project.

This time around, right in time for Game of Thrones season 7 premiere, Tony K is back with a new project: Views From The Throne where he remixes some of Drake’s most popular tracks with TV show’s soundtrack.

Drake’s soothing vocals mashed with the dark Game Of Thrones orchestration mesh for a surprisingly awesome blend of two pop culture heavy weights.

Check out the tracklist below and hit the button up top to hear the tracks:

Views From The Throne Tracklist

1. “Intro”

2. “Forever” Ft. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem

3. “Take Care” Ft. Rihanna

4. “Money To Blow” Ft. Birdman & Lil Wayne

5. “Blessings” Ft. Big Sean

6. “6 God”

7. “Pound Cake” Ft. Jay Z

8. “Marvins Room”

9. “Say Something” Ft. Timbaland

10. “Over”