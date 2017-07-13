Non-profit group Duffy’s Hope, partnering with Agency for Artists, is back with the 15th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game taking place at the Bob Carpenter Center on the University of Delaware’s Campus. Confirmed attendees so far include teen sports star Mo’ne Davis, KC Undercover’s Tammy Townsend, actor Christian Keyes, actor Bobb’e Thompson, and rapper Matt Ox. The tournament will run from 5:30 to 8:30Pm

The day will begin for Duffy’s Hope, in partnership with the Delaware Prevention Coalition, with the Annual Teen Summit from 10AM to 4PM taking place at Delaware State University, offering teens 13-18 and their families the opportunity to be exposed and discuss current issues among teenagers. The day will include interactive workshops encouraging open dialogue on underage drinking, prescription drug use, dating, and finance. Media personality Angela Yee will highlight the 9th edition of this summit as the keynote speakers.

Duffy’s Hope was founded in 1998 but Allen “Duffy” Samuels with the goal of providing resources to at-risk or hard-to-reach teens ages 12-17. Over 4500 youth have been positively impacted in the 18 years the group has existed within the Delaware community. The celebrity game is the ultimate event within the program, accumulating revenue to support the program’s operations throughout the year. Stay tuned for more announcements on other celebrity participants and check out a recap of last year’s Celebrity Basketball Game below.