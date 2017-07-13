It’s with great sadness to announce rapper Fresh Kid Ice, co-founder of 2 Live Crew, has passed Thursday [July 13].

Fresh Kid, formally known as Christopher Wong Won, suffered from an unknown medical illness. He was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. in a Miami hospital.

Fresh Kid and Uncle Luke founded the controversial rap group and rose to fame when their third album As Nasty as They Wanna Be, was the first record to be dubbed legally obscene by the government.

The Source sends deepest condolonces to Fresh Kid Ice’s family and friends.