Free agent running back DeAngelo Williams has not given any indication as to where he would like to be at the start of the 2017-2018 NFL season. The 34-year-old, however, has been vocal about where he would never go: the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns.

Williams, much like anyone, would avoid going to the Jaguars or Browns due to their lack of winning and playoff berths. The Jaguars especially had nothing to offer him besides pools in the stadium. Williams spent some time on the Panthers but was released and did not approve of how it happened. His explanation for why he wouldn’t play for the Cowboys was the most in-depth and humorous.

He grew up supporting the San Francisco 49ers, who were rivals with the Cowboys throughout much of the last few decades, thus he disapproves of them and their fans. He also disapproves of how the fans are supportive of the Cowboys when they’re winning, only to make excuses for them come playoff time. The running back does not mesh well with people who can’t own up to defeat.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up, if anywhere, and how he performs against these 4 teams. NFL teams have been utilizing social media a lot more often to engage in humorous wars of words with other organizations, so don’t be surprised if any of these teams have a clever response for Williams.