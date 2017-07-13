Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to success in music, but his critically acclaimed album DAMN reaching double platinum status in such a short amount of time has taken his excellence to a new level.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the highly praised project from the Compton MC became certified double platinum on July 10, 2017, after moving over 2 million units in the last three months. One unit is equivalent to one album sale, a total of 10 track sales or 1,500 track streams.

DAMN originally hit platinum status back in early May, which was just a few weeks after it dropped. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart following its release and moved 603,000 copies in its first week, beating out Drake’s More Life album and grabbing the title of highest-selling album of 2017 so far.

During an interview with Dave Chappelle for Interview magazine, Kendrick explained his thought process when it comes to creating music.

“As I’ve grown as an artist, I’ve learned that my mission statement is really self-expression. I don’t want anybody to classify my music. I want them to say, ‘This is somebody who’s recognizing his true feelings, his true emotions, ideas, thoughts, opinions, and views on the world, all on one record.’ I want people to recognize that and to take it and apply it to their own lives. You know what I’m saying? The more and more I get out and talk to different people, I realize they appreciate that–me being unapologetic in whatever views and approach I have.”

In addition to breaking records, K. Dot is also selling out shows as he kicked off his DAMN tour in Glendale, AZ. After offering fans a preview of what to expect on his tour when he headlined Coachella in April, Kendrick ervisited many of the visual highlights, including the series of “Kung-Fu Kenny” videos.

With appearances by Travis Scott, YG and D.R.A.M., the DAMN tour is definitely one hell of a show.

“THE WILDEST SHOW IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY KUNGFU KENNY TRAVIS SCOTT AND DRAM. ARIZONA. AMAZING START,” Kendrick wrote on Twitter

Check out the highlights from the opening show below.