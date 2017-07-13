Reebok and J.J. Watt are proud to announce the latest collaboration between the star athlete and global fitness brand, the Reebok JJ II. The JJ II is the latest training shoe forged between the global fitness leader and superstar athlete, and follows the success of their first collaboration in 2016.

Built from the ground up to provide the versatility to attack any training session with the same maximal intensity as Watt himself, the JJ II also pushes the boundaries of technical innovation, with new features of this cutting-edge training shoe including:

Unmatched Traction – Graded lug pattern for a strong, responsive grip

– Graded lug pattern for a strong, responsive grip Ultimate Security – Webbed lacing system provides surefooted support.

– Webbed lacing system provides surefooted support. Uncommon Cushion – Liquidfoam technology provides security and comfort.

– Liquidfoam technology provides security and comfort. Relentless Ventilation – Lenoweave upper provides ultimate breathability.

The first colorway of the JJ II, the Focus Pack, is inspired by Watt’s unbreakable focus on the field and in the gym. The black and white color variants are representative of Watt’s no-nonsense attitude: he focuses on workouts that are simple and effective, not necessarily flashy and elaborate.

The JJ II will be on sale Friday, June 14 for $99 at Reebok.com, Reebok Fithubs, and retailers nationwide. Fans can check out Reebok.com/JJWatt now to pre-order their pair and find more information about the shoe.