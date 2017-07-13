Connor McGregor is under a lot of heat on social media for calling Floyd Mayweather “boy”, twice during their conference tour ahead of their boxing match.

McGregor was accused of being a racist, but Mayweather seems to be handling the situation lightly. Floyd said, “Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive”.

He even made a joke about it. Floyd said, “We all know there’s only 2 types of boys — a white boy and a cowboy — and I’m neither.” He told TMZ that he’s aware of the racism still lurking society but he chooses to block out the negative energy, and is completely unbothered about Connor’s remarks. “It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. I just want to stay in my zone and stay focused,” Floyd responded when asked if he was upset.

