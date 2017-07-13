The 2017 ESPYS lived up to the hype, recognizing the most successful and impactful athletes and teams of the last year, along with individuals who have shown strong moral character and inspired us all to stick to the fight. Jarrius Robertson, 15-year-old recipient of the Jimmy Valvano Perseverance Award, was introduced by WWE Superstar John Cena before captivating the audience with an energetic and humorous speech thanking everyone who has supported him through his battle with chronic liver disease. He stole the hearts of everyone as he shouted out #WhoDatNation, WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, and his family, among others.
Host of the evening, retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, poked fun at several different attendees, namely NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and the New York Knicks. As Peyton acknowledged the talent of our United States gymnastics team, he alluded to Durant’s interest in joining the super team (in reference to him joining the Golden State Warriors this past summer) before saying he likely wouldn’t even be able to start for them.
NBA regular season MVP Russell Westbrook was recognized as the Best Male Athlete for his amazing 2016-2017 season and former First Lady Michelle Obama offered an empowering speech recognizing Special Olympics founder, the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, for her efforts before showing a video of those whose lives she’s impacted speaking on her behalf. It was a positive and engaging evening overall. You can check out Jarrius Robertson’s acceptance speech above and all of the winners below.
Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte
Best NBA Player: LeBron James
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby
Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles
Best Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook
Best Fighter: Demetrious Johnson
Best Major League Baseball Player: Mike Trout
Best Play: Aaron Rodgers
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers
Best International Athlete: Usain Bolt
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps
Best Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Rayne Dakota Prescott
Best Moment: Chicago Cubs
Best Championship Performance: Kevin Durant
Best Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson
Best Jockey: John R. Velazquez
Best MLS Player: David Villa
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker
Best Male College Athlete: Deshaun Watson
Award for Perseverance: Jarrius Robertson
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton
Best Coach/Manager: Bob Hurley
Best Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill
Best Upset: Mississippi State Bulldogs women’s basketball
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris
Best Game: Atlanta Falcons
Best Game: New England Patriots
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio
Best Male Golfer: Sergio Garcia
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Rebecca Meyers
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser
Icon Award: Vin Scully
Best U.S. Female Olympian: Simone Biles
Pat Tillman Award For Service: Israel Del Toro
Best U.S. Male Olympian: Michael Phelps
Outstanding Team: Golden State Warriors