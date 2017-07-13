VH1’s newest competition series, SIGNED, featuring Rick Ross, The-Dream and Roc Nation’s Lenny S. is slated for premiere on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Comprised of eight hour-long episodes, the series shadows the trio of creatives in Atlanta as they seek to develop unsigned hip-hop and R&B artists.

“Three of the biggest bosses in music coupled with the raw talent of the contestants makes for a fresh new take on a competition series. We can’t wait for fans to experience this authentic and compelling journey,” said Nina L. Diaz, executive VP, head of unscripted at MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a release announcing the series’ premiere. VH1 is partnering with MGM Television for SIGNED.

The show’s aspiring artists will go through auditions, skill-honing workshops and challenges – with some facing elimination – as they work their way to a finale performance showcase. Along the way, the contestants will participate in personal sessions with Ross, The-Dream and Lenny S. that will also feature surprise collaborators such as DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Bangladesh. The end goal: an opportunity to be signed to Ross’ Maybach Music, The-Dream’s Radio Killa Records or Roc Nation.