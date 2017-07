[Watch] Wale Calls All The Fine Girls In The Visual For “Fine Girls”

Wale, Davido and Olamide team up in the ultimate feel-good summer visual for “Fine Girl,” off of WALE’s fifth studio album SHINE. Watch the music video for “Fine Girl” above!

DOWNLOAD/STREAM SHINE HERE