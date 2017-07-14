Beyonce stopped the world in February when she revealed she was pregnant with twins and once more when new broke she had actually given birth. Now she has done it again by giving fans a glimpse of the two bundles of joy.

On Friday (Jul 14), Beyonce took to her Instagram page in the early morning to reveal not only the twins but confirm the speculated rumors regarding their names. With the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” Beyonce showed off her post delivery bod in a floral print soaking up the sun.

Bey who made her first appearance on Wednesday (Jul 12) with husband JAY-Z in Malibu, is seeming to be easing her way back into stardom while continuing to make motherhood her priority. In February Queen Bey shared the news of the additions via her Instagram and trend setting maternity photo shoot saying:

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote at the time. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters.”

No word as to if Bey is back in the studio, but one thing is for sure the superstar mom and dad definitely know how to keep the streets on their feet.

Check out the image below.