Chris Rivers is back today with another single “Fair One” featuring Hip-Hop legends Styles P, Sheek Louch, and Lil’ Fame. This hard street track is produced by Exel Musik.

This single comes with Rivers debut project Delorean finally here after much promotion and build-up. The 21-track project from Big Pun’s son is his formal introduction to the world through his story and music. You can stream Delorean here or on iTunes and check out “Fair One” below.