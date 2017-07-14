Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may have the most anticipated bout in history, but their press rounds are shaping up to be historic as well.

After starting the promotional run on Monday (Jul 11), MMA fighter Conor McGregor and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. kicked things off with a colossal level of extreme pettiness and total disrespect towards one another. From talking about literacy and competency to wearing a suit with pinstripes that say “F*ck You,” McGregor has seemingly matched petty pretty well with Mayweather and on Thursday (Jul 13) he took it one step further calling out Hip-Hop’s king of petty, 50 Cent.

During a press conference in New York City, McGregor went at 50 Cent by discussing his bankruptcy while holding up a copy of JAY-Z‘s album 4:44.

“50 Cent’s a bitch. You and 50 are two fake money bitches. He’s bankrupt and you’re about to be. I got Floyd a gift,” McGregor said. “This is JAY-Z’s new album, the 4.44. I want you to take this, listen to it, and learn how to build a real empire, not a fake empire.”

Not one to take a diss lightly, 50 Cent took to Instagram to address the diss by uploading a video of McGregor’s insult along with a caption reminding the corssover boxer of his actual competitor.

“👀what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL,” 50 wrote.

McGregor and Mayweather square off on Aug. 26 on PPV.

Check out McGregor’s comments and 50’s responses below.

👀what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Little leprechaun Vs. KANAN July 16 Sunday 9Pm POWER Episode 4. Ain't no tapping out over here LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:20am PDT