French Montana finally gave us Jungle Rules today, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2013 debut Excuse My French. Lead by singles “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, “No Pressure” featuring Future, and “Bring Dem Things” with Pharrell, the album finds the Moroccan-American artist tap into his pop side with upbeat jams and heavy use of autotune.

Montana taps Travis Scott, Young Thug, Quavo, The Weeknd, Ziico Niico, and Marc E. Bassy, among others, to tell his story of both longing and loving. He croons, he boasts, and he spits bars over the 18-track project highlighted by production from Ben Billions and Harry Fraud.

This album will be sure to catch the attention of more than just pure rap fans. French was intentional in his effort and emphasis on sounds that can appeal to everyone. You can check Jungles Rules out below.