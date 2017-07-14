The wave is here. French Montana has officially teamed up with Max B for the new visual for their collaboration “A Lie” featuring The Weeknd.

The Spliff TV and French directed video, which dropped Friday (Jul 14), is set in New York City and showcases French and the Star Boy kicking it with their entourage in a variety of places including a yacht and a club. The fun filled video also features appearances by Belly and Nav has shaped up to be the perfect video to get you ready for the summer weekends.

Inspired by Max B’s 2009 unreleased and unnamed song with engineer-producer Masar, French Montana made sure to keep the wave going after getting access to the song by Max. French ultimate tried to bring the wave to the stage as a surprise during HOT 97’s Summer Jam but was unable to get the pass granted for Max who would have been released from prison for few hours during the show.

“A Lie” appears on Montana’s second album, Jungle Rules, which also dropped on Friday. The album comes fresh off the heels of viral challenge dominator “Unforgettable.” The album serves as his first proper follow-up to Excuse My French after MC4 leaked prematurely. Jungle Rules features Chinx, Swae Lee, Max B, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Quavo, Future, T.I., Young Thug, Marc E. Bassy, and Alkaline.

Check out the stunning visual below.