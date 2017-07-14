Thursday morning [July 13], the Emmy Awards Show announced this year’s nominations as the season gets underway.

The usual suspects made their way onto the nomination block in the forms of Tracee Ellis Ross and Viola Davis, as Donald Glover also secured a nomination for his Atlanta series.

Ross’s Black-ish is in the running for ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’ as the lead actress and her counterpart Anthony Anderson are both up for their respective categories of ‘Outstanding Lead Actress/Actor in a Comedy Series.’

Other nods include The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks which has been placed in category for ‘Outstanding Television Movie,’ and Viola Davis for another Lead Actress nod, this time for a Drama Series.

A notable name, however, was left off the list as newcomer Issa Rae’s Insecure series on HBO received no nominations this go around.

The full list can be viewed here.