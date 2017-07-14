JAY-Z has added a new video to his visual collection from his latest project 4:44.

The latest video, “BAM,” answers the questions surrounding the picture that surfaced of Hov and Jamaican MC Damian Marley back in June. The video, directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat and shot in Jamaica, features both artists walking down the streets of Kingston, working in the studio, and key shots from around the island.

The Sister Nancy sampled track, also brought out the Reggae legend herself as she makes an appearance explaining how the iconic Reggae hit “Bam Bam” was initially just a “freestyle.”

“It was a freestyle,” Sister Nancy said. “Bam Bam was just a freestyle, I didn’t write it. My music isn’t going anywhere, it’s timeless. Like with “Bam Bam” even after I am gone where I am supposed to go it will still be here.”

In the Tidal exclusive video, Damian is seen giving Hov a lesson on music and its influence in Jamaica and the impact that his father, Bob Marley, had on the genre crossing over to the United States.

In June during an interview with Billboard, Marley seemingly confirmed that Hov is, in fact, working on new music. Marley tells the publication that he gave Hov a “musical tour around Jamaica.”

“We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place,” Marley tells Billboard over the phone. “He’s been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston.”

Check out the clip from the video below.