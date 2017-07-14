Canadian artist NAV is already back at it, dropping off two singles “Perfect Timing (Intro)” and “Call Me.” The XO-signee, who released his self-titled debut in February of this year, is set to release duo project Perfect Timing featuring production from the young superstar producer Metro Boomin. The tracks explore NAV’s ascent to success and everything it entails, both the good and the bad.

Metro has been working very hard this year, producing some of the best tracks of the year thus far and opening up his own label Boominati Worldwide. He was instrumental on NAV and is looking to continue the momentum he’s picked up over the last few months. You can stream “Perfect Timing (Intro)” and “Call Me” below through Spotify. Look out for Perfect Timing on July 21st.