On The Rise: D Valley & Cam The Mac Release Video For “Dreams Come Tru” From ‘Curren$y Exchange Project’

On The Rise: D Valley & Cam The Mac Release Video For “Dreams Come Tru” From ‘Curren$y Exchange Project’

Proving that Hip-Hop in the Northwest goes well beyond Macklemore and Sir Mix-A-Lot, rappers D Valley & Cam The Mac have emerged on the Seattle rap scene with a different take on life in the 206.

Representing the Central District, also known as the “CD,” and West Seattle respectively, D Valley & Cam the Mac are from different parts of the city but have a similar vision.

“Seattle is a real diverse place where if you got the gift of gab you can link with somebody important from all races and religions. It’ll make a hustler outta you,” Cam the Mac explained.

That hustler’s mentality brought the guys together and now they are prepping a full length project dubbed, Curren$y Exchange.

“I plan on releasing this project and getting right back in the studio to record another solo tape. I’m shooting 10 plus music videos and short films focusing on all the opportunities I have to take advantage of here in Seattle,” an eager D Valley said.

In the mean time the guys are giving the fans a visual depicting a typical get together with the homies at the crib. In the visual D Valley & Cam the Mac trade verses with a catchy hook while sipping Champagne and shooting pool with a few select ladies.

For the Tada & Warsame directed video, the guys flaunt a luxurious lifestyle as D Valley & Cam The Mac ride around in a Roll Royce with designer gear rapping their verses to their fan favorite, “Dreams Come Tru.”

“We took some time away from the stage to make this album, but we’re getting prepared for a tour that we’re setting up to push this tape,” Cam The Mac added. “I’m sorry for the wait but greatness take time to perfect itself and that dope sh*t is back in style and on the way!”