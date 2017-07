Fat Suge, formerly known to Battle Rap fans as “Shot Gun Suge”, is stepping out into his artist bag with this certified, strip club banger “Look At That Chick” (Kash Doll) featuring Detroit’s Princess, Kash Doll. The two teamed up due to their music chemistry, it helped that Kash Doll’s brother is a big fan of Suge. This visual was shot in a hood near you and is sure to get bodies moving.